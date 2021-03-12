Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Grows By 200.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ remained flat at $$25.13 during midday trading on Friday. 11,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

