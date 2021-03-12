Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.63. 25,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

