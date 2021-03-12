Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rises By 395.5%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,090. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

