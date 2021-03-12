Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Increases By 210.0%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 11th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RBAC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. RedBall Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

