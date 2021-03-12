Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 79.2%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 11th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.75.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.