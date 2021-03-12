Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Expands By 671.4%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the February 11th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,676. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

