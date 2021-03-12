Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 81.5%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TOTZF remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.