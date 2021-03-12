Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Increases By 425.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.06.

