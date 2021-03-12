Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Declines By 72.6%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the February 11th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VJET stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

