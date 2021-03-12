Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Decreases By 61.8%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on YTRA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

