ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells $1,840,500.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a PE ratio of 173.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.