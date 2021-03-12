ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $39.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The company has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a PE ratio of 173.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

