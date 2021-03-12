SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. 10,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,136. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,133,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

