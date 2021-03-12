Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

