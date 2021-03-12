Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 6,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

