Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Sientra stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

