Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

