SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives GBX 34.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

SHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SIG stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42.40 ($0.55). 1,499,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,663. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £500.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.70.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

