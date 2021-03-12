Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.71.

Signature Bank stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,435. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

