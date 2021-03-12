Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

