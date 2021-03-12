Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE TR opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

