Signaturefd LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock valued at $612,546,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

