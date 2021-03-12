Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

