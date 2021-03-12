Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Signet has risen in the past three months, the stock is likely to come under pressure due to softness in brick-and-mortar store fleet. Same store sales for the company’s physical stores fell 4.1% during the holiday season. In North America, traditional mall same store sales were slightly negative during the festive season. Moreover, in the international region, same store sales fell due to UK governmental lockdown. Management expects the pandemic to continue hurting traditional in-store shopping behavior. Apart from these, management expects store labor costs expenses to increase in the fourth quarter, due to extended holiday shopping hours and increased concierge stations. This is likely to put pressure on margins. Nevertheless, the company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services.”

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.