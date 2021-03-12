Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

