Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGFY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Signify Health stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.95. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,399. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

