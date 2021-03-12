Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGFY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

SGFY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,399. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

