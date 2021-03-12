Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

