Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

