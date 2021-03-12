Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.47

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.47 and last traded at $106.34, with a volume of 606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

