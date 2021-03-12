SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.22 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

