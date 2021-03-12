Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Xilinx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

