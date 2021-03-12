Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,780 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

