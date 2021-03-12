Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 27,789 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

