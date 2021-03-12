Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

