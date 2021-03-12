Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

