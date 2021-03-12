Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,076 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

