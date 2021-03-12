Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 548 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $280.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

