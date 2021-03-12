Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,221. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.