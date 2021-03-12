SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

SM stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

