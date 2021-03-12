SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Hits $4.90 on Top Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $6.49 million and $2.18 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00008686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00478012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00063068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.41 or 0.00563199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00076510 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.

