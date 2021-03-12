Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 13,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,266. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $979.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

