Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snam currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SNMRF opened at $4.95 on Monday. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

