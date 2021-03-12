Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $217.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $221.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

