SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCAF. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

