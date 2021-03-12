SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

SNC stock opened at C$26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.80.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

