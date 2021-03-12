Societe Generale Lowers CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. CGG has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.37.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

