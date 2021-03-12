Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFNL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 192,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS EFNL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. 179,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

