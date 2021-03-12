Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $662.04. 14,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,952. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $694.07 and a 200 day moving average of $730.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 128.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

