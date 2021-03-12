Solstein Capital LLC Has $335,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 425.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 99,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,340. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

